PM Modi opens Jewar airport, flags ethanol push as shield against energy crisis

Highlights role of farmers, especially sugarcane growers in Western UP

Written by: Neetika Jha
6 min readNew DelhiMar 29, 2026 02:58 AM IST
PM Modi Noida airport speech, India energy security strategy, West Asia conflict impact India, crude oil import reduction India, sugarcane farmers ethanol benefits, fuel blending programme India, foreign exchange savings ethanol, Uttar Pradesh development projects, Jewar airport inauguration news, India self reliance energyPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Jewar on Saturday. (Praveen Khanna)
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Amid the war in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday stressed that India’s ethanol push has helped the country through the global energy crisis, and acknowledged the crucial role that farmers, especially sugarcane growers in Western UP, have played in reducing the country’s dependence on crude oil.

Speaking at the inauguration of Phase I of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Modi highlighted the significant role of ethanol produced from sugarcane and said, “If the production of ethanol had not increased, and its blending with petrol, then the country would have had to import an additional 4.5 crore barrels, which is almost 700 crore litres of crude oil, every year…”

The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and several ministers of the UP government at the event. Phase I, spanning an area of 1,334 hectares, includes one terminal and a runway.

At the ceremony, the PM said the airport would be inaugurated by everyone present. “Turn on the flashlights of your phone and now you will inaugurate the airport,” he said to the crowd as phone lights lit up the space and people chanted ‘Modi, Modi’.

Addressing the gathering, he spoke about the current global situation. “You are all seeing how worried the whole world is today… In West Asia, there has been a war going on for a month, creating crises of essential commodities including food, petrol, diesel, gas, and fertilisers in many countries…”

He added that India has relied on domestic resilience to navigate the crisis. “The hard work of farmers has given the country such a big relief in this time of crisis,” Modi said.

He added that ethanol has also yielded economic benefits, benefitting the nation and also farmers, estimating that about Rs 1.5 lakh crore in foreign exchange has been saved. “If not for ethanol, this money would have gone abroad,” the PM said.

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Noting that India imports a very large quantity of crude oil and gas from the conflict-affected region, he said the government has been taking steps to ensure that such crises do not impose an undue burden on citizens.

“Every country is trying something or the other and our India is also fighting this crisis with all its strength. It is relying on the strength of its citizens,” he said.

“We have to face this crisis calmly, with patience, unity… What is in the interest of India, that is the policy and strategy of the Indian government,” he said, cautioning against misinformation and political statements that could harm national interests.

Also Read | PM Modi launches Noida International Airport in Jewar: Check cities connected, airlines and key detail

“To make India a developed country, everyone’s effort is very important… 140 crore Indians must work hard and face the economic crisis together,” he said.

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Speaking about the Noida Airport, the PM said India’s largest state has now become one of the states with the highest number of international airports.

Describing NIA as a “symbol of the development of Uttar Pradesh”, and part of a “new chapter of the developed UP, developed India campaign”, he highlighted that the Jewar airport will be a key node in regional development, benefiting districts such as Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

He also called it a symbol of ‘India’s new spirit’ and said “a flight will take off from the airport every two minutes”.

Further highlighting the pace of development, Modi noted that in Western Uttar Pradesh alone, this is the fourth major project to be either inaugurated or have its foundation stone laid in recent weeks.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Jewar Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Jewar. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

“During this period, the foundation stone of a major semiconductor factory in Noida was laid, the country’s first Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train gained speed, the Meerut Metro was expanded, and today the Noida International Airport is being inaugurated… These are examples of achievements of the double-engine government,” the PM said.

“Noida… was left to its own state because of superstition. Those in power were scared to come here as they were scared to lose the seat… When the Samajwadi Party was in power and I made a decision to come here… the CM was so scared and did not come… people tried to frighten me, told me not to go to Noida either, saying I’ve just become PM… I said I am going to take the blessing of the land… Today, it is ready to welcome the world,” the PM added.

In his address, CM Adityanath said the inauguration of NIA had provided a new flight to UP’s growth and development. “[It] was part of the decision where the public gets relief. This will present UP on the map of global aviation in a new way,” the CM said.

Referring to the global crisis, Adityanath said, “The world is in doubt. Prices of petroleum products are touching the sky but it is controlled in India and its supply is smooth. Even in developed countries like the US, prices are skyrocketing. Countries neighbouring India are not only seeing a rise in petroleum prices but have stopped operating on normal rates of production.”

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Meanwhile, the Aviation Minister said the entire country was excited for the inauguration as Delhi, which is considered to be the heart of the country, has got another heart. “With its 4-km runway, the Noida International Airport is ready for international flights and when anyone visits the airport, they will experience the name and prestige of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“The NIA will be developed not only as an airport but also as an aerotropolis, and products made in UP will be sent to several countries via the cargo terminal. People will now come to Jewar for jobs,” Naidu added.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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