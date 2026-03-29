PM Modi opens Jewar airport, flags ethanol push as shield against energy crisis

Amid the war in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday stressed that India’s ethanol push has helped the country through the global energy crisis, and acknowledged the crucial role that farmers, especially sugarcane growers in Western UP, have played in reducing the country’s dependence on crude oil.

Speaking at the inauguration of Phase I of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Modi highlighted the significant role of ethanol produced from sugarcane and said, “If the production of ethanol had not increased, and its blending with petrol, then the country would have had to import an additional 4.5 crore barrels, which is almost 700 crore litres of crude oil, every year…”

The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and several ministers of the UP government at the event. Phase I, spanning an area of 1,334 hectares, includes one terminal and a runway.

At the ceremony, the PM said the airport would be inaugurated by everyone present. “Turn on the flashlights of your phone and now you will inaugurate the airport,” he said to the crowd as phone lights lit up the space and people chanted ‘Modi, Modi’.

Addressing the gathering, he spoke about the current global situation. “You are all seeing how worried the whole world is today… In West Asia, there has been a war going on for a month, creating crises of essential commodities including food, petrol, diesel, gas, and fertilisers in many countries…”

He added that India has relied on domestic resilience to navigate the crisis. “The hard work of farmers has given the country such a big relief in this time of crisis,” Modi said.

He added that ethanol has also yielded economic benefits, benefitting the nation and also farmers, estimating that about Rs 1.5 lakh crore in foreign exchange has been saved. “If not for ethanol, this money would have gone abroad,” the PM said.

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Noting that India imports a very large quantity of crude oil and gas from the conflict-affected region, he said the government has been taking steps to ensure that such crises do not impose an undue burden on citizens.

“Every country is trying something or the other and our India is also fighting this crisis with all its strength. It is relying on the strength of its citizens,” he said.

“We have to face this crisis calmly, with patience, unity… What is in the interest of India, that is the policy and strategy of the Indian government,” he said, cautioning against misinformation and political statements that could harm national interests.

“To make India a developed country, everyone’s effort is very important… 140 crore Indians must work hard and face the economic crisis together,” he said.

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Speaking about the Noida Airport, the PM said India’s largest state has now become one of the states with the highest number of international airports.

Describing NIA as a “symbol of the development of Uttar Pradesh”, and part of a “new chapter of the developed UP, developed India campaign”, he highlighted that the Jewar airport will be a key node in regional development, benefiting districts such as Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

He also called it a symbol of ‘India’s new spirit’ and said “a flight will take off from the airport every two minutes”.

Further highlighting the pace of development, Modi noted that in Western Uttar Pradesh alone, this is the fourth major project to be either inaugurated or have its foundation stone laid in recent weeks.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Jewar. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Jewar. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

“During this period, the foundation stone of a major semiconductor factory in Noida was laid, the country’s first Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train gained speed, the Meerut Metro was expanded, and today the Noida International Airport is being inaugurated… These are examples of achievements of the double-engine government,” the PM said.

“Noida… was left to its own state because of superstition. Those in power were scared to come here as they were scared to lose the seat… When the Samajwadi Party was in power and I made a decision to come here… the CM was so scared and did not come… people tried to frighten me, told me not to go to Noida either, saying I’ve just become PM… I said I am going to take the blessing of the land… Today, it is ready to welcome the world,” the PM added.

In his address, CM Adityanath said the inauguration of NIA had provided a new flight to UP’s growth and development. “[It] was part of the decision where the public gets relief. This will present UP on the map of global aviation in a new way,” the CM said.

Referring to the global crisis, Adityanath said, “The world is in doubt. Prices of petroleum products are touching the sky but it is controlled in India and its supply is smooth. Even in developed countries like the US, prices are skyrocketing. Countries neighbouring India are not only seeing a rise in petroleum prices but have stopped operating on normal rates of production.”

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Meanwhile, the Aviation Minister said the entire country was excited for the inauguration as Delhi, which is considered to be the heart of the country, has got another heart. “With its 4-km runway, the Noida International Airport is ready for international flights and when anyone visits the airport, they will experience the name and prestige of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“The NIA will be developed not only as an airport but also as an aerotropolis, and products made in UP will be sent to several countries via the cargo terminal. People will now come to Jewar for jobs,” Naidu added.