PM Modi launches crash course to train one lakh ‘Covid warriors’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a crash course to train more than one lakh “Covid warriors” as he called on the country to be prepared for challenges the coronavirus pandemic may pose in the future.

“We have entered the next phase in the fight against the coronavirus. The virus is not only present but there is also a possibility of mutation. The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges, and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction,’’ said the Prime Minister.

The programme will be to be carried out from 111 training centres spread across 26 states.

Prime Minister Modi said “far-flung’’ hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators and more than 1,500 oxygen plants are being established on a war footing. “Amid all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of coronavirus warriors, one lakh youths are being trained. This training should be over in 2-3 months,’’ he said.

Prime Minister Modi said training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles — Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work.

“This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline force and will also provide job opportunities to our youth. The coronavirus period has shown us the importance of skill, re-skill and up-skill,” he said.

Modi also praised health professionals like ASHs, ANMs, and anganwadi and other workers deployed in village dispensaries, describing them as one of the pillars of the health sector who are often left out of the discussion.

“The Union Government is committed to giving free vaccines to every citizen while following corona protocol,” he said.