PM Narendra Modi credits Gujarat victory to BJP state unit chief C R Paatil and workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday credited the BJP’s state unit president C R Paatil and the party organisation in Gujarat for the spectacular victory in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Gujarat Assembly elections for the seventh consecutive time and put up its best-ever performance with 156 of the 182 seats.

At the meeting of the parliamentary party, the first after the BJP’s spectacular victory in Gujarat, Modi spoke said if state units function like Gujarat’s the results will always be good. After the meeting, Paatil said the prime minister has credited the win to each and every worker of the party.

In the meeting, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President J P Nadda, the BJP’s MPs were urged to continue the campaigns initiated by the party such as Khelo India and G 20 vigorously.

Union Minister of Railways and IT Ashwani Vaishnaw made a presentation on the economic situation in the country. In his presentation, Vaishnaw said inflation is under control and the cost of living in India compared to western countries is still better.