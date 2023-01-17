scorecardresearch
India’s best era is coming: PM Modi at BJP national executive meet

The prime minister said people in the 18-25 age group have not witnessed the political history of India and are not aware of "corruption and wrong-doings" that took place under the previous governments.

The prime minister also said that India's best era is coming and "we should dedicate ourselves to its development". (Express Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, without electoral considerations, party sources said here.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Modi, in his address to the BJP national executive meet, emphasised on reaching out to all sections of the society.

“The BJP is no longer merely a political movement but a social movement as well that is working to transform socio-economic conditions,” Modi told the gathering.

“So, they need to be made aware. Let them know about the good governance of the BJP,” he said.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 22:39 IST
