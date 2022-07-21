PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: Central information commissioner

India is “marching ahead” in all fields under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar said Wednesday, adding the prime minister is putting the country on the path to greatness.

“Narendra Modi is putting India on the path of greatness. There is no field that India is not marching ahead. PM Modi is the best administrator not only of India but of the world and a planner,” he said during a discussion organised by Delhi University (DU) on a book titled ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’. The event, part of DU’s centenary year celebrations, was held at Deendayal Upadhyaya College and was presided over by DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Mahurkar stated that PM Modi’s model comprises five factors: “transparency, delivery, use of technology in governance, innovation and a model based on individual’s pride”.

“We can look at the example of the Jyotirgram Yojana of the Gujarat state government under him. With this, in the domestic circle, electricity was given 24×7 in all urban centres and villages. This scheme actually set the agenda of good governance… to Modiji, freebies must be avoided at any cost,” he said.

He stated that “all the success of our PM can be attributed to his amazing planning capabilities”, equating this to the planning by historical figures such as Chanakya and Shivaji.