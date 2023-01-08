PM launches Aspirational Block Programme aimed at spurring development parameters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the government’s Aspirational Block Programme (ABP), which is aimed at improving performance of blocks lagging on various development parameters.

The ABP was launched during the 2nd National Conference of Chief Secretaries, which was held on January 5-7.

On January 6, The Indian Express had reported that the government is set to launch the Aspirational Blocks Programme. The Centre had announced its intention to launch this initiative in the Union Budget 2022-23.

“Launching the Aspirational Block Programme, Prime Minister underscored the success achieved in various Aspirational Districts in the country under the Aspirational District Programme.

He added that the aspirational district model should now be taken up to block level in the form of the Aspirational Block Programme. He asked the officials present in the meeting to implement the programme in their respective states,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday.

Later, taking to Twitter, Modi said, “During the Chief Secretaries conference today, the Aspirational Blocks programme was launched. This will enable holistic development in those areas that require added assistance. The focus area will also be more specific thus ensuring greater attention to detail.”

According to sources, the programme will cover 500 districts across 31 states and Union Territories initially. Over half of these blocks are in 6 states—Uttar Pradesh (68 blocks), Bihar (61), Madhya Pradesh (42), Jharkhand (34), Odisha (29) and West Bengal (29). However, states can add more blocks to the programme later, source said.

Advertisement

The Aspirational Blocks Programme is on the lines of the Aspirational District Programme that was launched in 2018 and covers 112 districts across the country.

In her Budget speech last year, Sitharaman had announced the government’s intention to launch the ABP. “Our vision to improve the quality of life of citizens in the most backward districts of the country through the Aspirational Districts Programme has been translated into reality in a short span of time,” she had said.

Addressing the 2nd National Conference of Chief Secretaries, Modi said that the entire world is looking up to India to bring stability to the global supply chain. Take steps to make the MSMEs global champions and part of the global value chain, he urged the officials.

Advertisement

“The Prime Minister also cautioned the states on the challenges posed by drugs, international crimes, terrorism and disinformation originating in foreign soil,” the PMO said.

According to the PMO statement, “The Prime Minister recalled the development milestones achieved by the country since the last conference in June 2022, citing various instances like India attaining Presidency of G20, becoming fifth biggest economy of the world, rapid registration of new start-ups, foray of private players in space sector, launch of National Logistics Policy, approval of National Green Hydrogen Mission, among others.”

“He underlined that states and centre should work together and scale up the speed of progress,” the statement said.