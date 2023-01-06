scorecardresearch
PM attends Chief Secys’ meet, says ‘wonderful forum to exchange views’

The three-day conference began on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday. Discussions on various issues such as growth and job creation, 5 years of GST-learning and experiences, global geopolitical challenges and India’s response, and inclusive human development are likely to be held during the conference.

Earlier in the day, a session on growth and job creation was held, which was addressed by Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, it is learnt.
PM attends Chief Secys’ meet, says ‘wonderful forum to exchange views’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the 2nd national conference of Chief Secretaries and described it as a “wonderful forum” to exchange views on important policy related subjects.

“Attending the conference of Chief Secretaries. This is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important policy related subjects and to strengthen team spirit to take India to newer heights,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

On the second day of the conference, a discussion on geopolitical challenges and India’s response was held, it is learnt. The session was chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. The other panelists of this session were Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Advisor; Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand; and Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Earlier in the day, a session on growth and job creation was held, which was addressed by Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, it is learnt.

Meanwhile an official said, “The idea behind this conference is that Cooperative Federalism, through Central Ministries and Departments working together with States in seamless coordination, is an essential pillar for the development and progress of New India.

With this vision in mind, PM Modi had conceptualised this conference, which was held for the first time last year in Dharamshala.

