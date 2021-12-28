PM CARES for Children: WCD ministry opens accounts for 3,275 Covid orphans

The Ministry for Women and Child Development has opened post office accounts for 3,275 Covid orphans so far under the PM CARES for Children’ scheme, it said in a statement Monday.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing financial assistance to children who lost both parents, a single parent, adoptive parents or legal guardians to Covid 19.

The ministry was tasked with identifying such orphans and also verifying their claims for the aid to be provided. Both the identification and the verification are being carried out by district magistrates. It said 6,098 applications were received till December 24, 2021 out of which the district magistrates had approved 3,481.

The ministry statement also spoke about the status of other government schemes. It said 12.27 lakh anganwadis have been uploading nutrition related data on the its ‘Poshan Tracker’, covering approximately 9.85 crore beneficiaries.

It said the ministry has paid Rs 9,457 crore to 2.17 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), which provides financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The ministry also said it has provided support to 54 lakh women through its One Stop Centres (OSCs) this year. The OSC scheme intends to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces.

Further, the statement said, during the current financial year (2021-22), two proposals worth Rs.114.89 crore had been appraised. The first (Rs 40.97 crore) is for opening OSCs in India Missions abroad and another (Rs 74.10 crore) is for critical care and support for accessing justice to rape/gang-rape survivors, and minor girl who get pregnant.

An amount of Rs 17.31 crore has also been appraised for the proposal of DNA analysis in four more states/UTs under the Nirbhaya Fund, the statement added.

This year, the ministry has also brought in important legislations, including the proposed Bill to raise the legal age of marriage for women in the country from 18 to 21 years. The significant legislations also include the Juvenile Justice Amendment Act, which empowers district magistrates to effectively coordinate and monitor agencies responsible for child

care institutions as well as decide cases of adoption, cutting down the waiting period for adoptive parents.