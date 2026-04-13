Youth held for plotting terror strikes in India received orders from Iraq-based handler

Delhi terror plot investigations have revealed that the accused was receiving instructions from an Iraq-based handler, while recruiting youths and sourcing materials for suspected ISIS-linked attacks. (File Photo)

Days after a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly plotting terrorist strikes in Delhi and other sensitive locations, a probe has revealed that the accused, Rizwan Ahmad, was in contact with Abu Osama, a Iraq-based handler, police said Sunday.

Osama would allegedly send him directions related to recruitment of juveniles and radicalisation of youth in India for ISIS operations. Ahmad also procured components for IEDs and radicalised three-four youths.

A source in the Delhi Police Headquarters said Ahmad is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. “He was arrested from his residence on April 4 following credible intelligence about his ISIS affiliations and recruitment activities,” the source said.