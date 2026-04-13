Youth held for plotting terror strikes in India received orders from Iraq-based handler

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Days after a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly plotting terrorist strikes in Delhi and other sensitive locations, a probe has revealed that the accused, Rizwan Ahmad, was in contact with Abu Osama, a Iraq-based handler, police said Sunday.
Osama would allegedly send him directions related to recruitment of juveniles and radicalisation of youth in India for ISIS operations. Ahmad also procured components for IEDs and radicalised three-four youths.
A source in the Delhi Police Headquarters said Ahmad is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. “He was arrested from his residence on April 4 following credible intelligence about his ISIS affiliations and recruitment activities,” the source said.
The counter intelligence unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell had received inputs indicating that Ahmad, along with another Mumbai resident, were planning attacks in India, officers said. An FIR was registered on March 28 under Section 61(2) of the BNS and several sections of the UAPA. “A raid at Ahmad’s residence uncovered incriminating evidence, including potassium nitrate, citric acid monohydrate, alarm clocks, electrical wires, batteries, and indicators – materials used to assemble IEDs,” the source said.
“Examination of his mobile phones, a seized register revealed chats and written notes on preparation, manufacturing explosives, linking him to ISIS recruitment and anti-national activities,” the source added.
During questioning, Ahmad allegedly told police that he was in touch with Osama. Osama’s identity is under verification. “He started scanning social media platforms and started approaching people who were posting ‘anti-national’ content,” the source said.
In 2016, he was arrested, first by the Mumbai police and later by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) — subsequently convicted and awarded an eight-year jail term. “He came out of jail in 2024 and started doing some odd jobs. But after a few months, he started posting messages on social media again and got in touch with his handler who asked him to make a crypto wallet to receive funds from him. He had shortlisted a juvenile and was planning to send him to Nepal for training,” the source said.
Speaking about Ahmad’s role in radicalisation of youths, the source added: “Probe has also revealed that he allegedly procured IED components in these directions and recruited three-four youths. They had targeted specific sites for terror strikes.”
Police, meanwhile, suspect deeper ISIS networks, and probing agencies are trying to trace recruits and dismantle the module.
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