Two men sleeping in plot in Rohini killed as large stones being moved by crane fall on them, driver held

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Two men, sleeping on a vacant plot in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini area, were killed in the early hours of Friday after large stones being moved by a crane at a nearby construction site fell on them.
The bodies were found in a pool of blood on the plot near Green Aura Banquet Hall in Rohini’s Sector-10, police said. The crane has been seized and the driver of the crane, identified as Rajgir Singh, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, has been apprehended, said officers.
According to the Delhi Police, information was received at Prashant Vihar police station on Friday regarding two unconscious persons lying near the banquet hall. A police team rushed to the spot and found both men critically injured. The deceased are yet to be identified. However, it is believed that they were ragpickers. Both of them were rushed to BSA Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene and collected evidence. A crane bearing a Haryana registration number found nearby was also seized as part of the investigation, officers said.
Police recorded the statement of an eyewitness, identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar. Based on his statement, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Prashant Vihar.
“While shifting the heavy stones using the crane, some of them accidentally fell on the victims, resulting in their deaths,” the officer said.
Police said the accused was apprehended from the spot. During questioning, it emerged that he was unaware that the victims were sleeping nearby when he began clearing the debris.
The bodies have been preserved at the mortuary of Dr BSA Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased.
Further investigation is underway, police said.
(With PTI)
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