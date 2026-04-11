Two men sleeping in plot in Rohini killed as large stones being moved by crane fall on them, driver held

Two men sleeping on a plot in Rohini Sector-10 were killed on Friday after heavy stones from a nearby construction crane fell on them; the driver has been apprehended.(Representational image)

Two men, sleeping on a vacant plot in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini area, were killed in the early hours of Friday after large stones being moved by a crane at a nearby construction site fell on them.

The bodies were found in a pool of blood on the plot near Green Aura Banquet Hall in Rohini’s Sector-10, police said. The crane has been seized and the driver of the crane, identified as Rajgir Singh, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, has been apprehended, said officers.

According to the Delhi Police, information was received at Prashant Vihar police station on Friday regarding two unconscious persons lying near the banquet hall. A police team rushed to the spot and found both men critically injured. The deceased are yet to be identified. However, it is believed that they were ragpickers. Both of them were rushed to BSA Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.