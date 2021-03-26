Plot hatched in Bangkok, say Delhi police

Investigation into the GTB shootout has revealed that the conspiracy to help Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja escape from custody was hatched by a gangster called Kala Rana from Bangkok. Rana is a close aide of Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. He and one Deepak Pehal alias Boxer, a close aide of gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, worked together, police said. A former national-level boxer, Pehal helped Gogi escape from Delhi Police custody in 2016 while being taken to a Haryana court.

Sources said Ankesh, who was arrested after Thursday’s shootout, was also involved in the murder of a civil defence volunteer in Bawana on March 6.

“Ankesh told police that he met Fajja in 2011 when he was lodged in Tihar Jail. He later started working for Bishnoi’s gang. One of their associates, Naresh Sethi, is in Tihar jail where he met Gogi. They decided to aid the escape of either Gogi or Fajja. A few days ago, Kala Rana called Ankesh from Bangkok and connected him with Fajja over a call,” said a police source.

During questioning, Ankesh claimed Fajja informed them about his medical condition and that he would come to GTB for treatment. “Ankesh and Pehal were asked to get four aides each. Ankesh robbed a Scorpio car from Gurgaon’s Farukh Nagar after killing two men four days ago,” said the source.

Police said the men had conducted a recce of the hospital and checked all escape routes. They had come to rescue Fajja two days ago when he was at the hospital but dropped their plan as there were more personnel.

“Ankesh said Pehal was arrested in 2016, but jumped parole and is currently operating the whole gang,” police sources said.