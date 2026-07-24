‘Please talk to the children’: Physicswallah CEO appeals to government

Co-founder and CEO of educational technology company Physicswallah came out strongly in support of the CJP protesters, criticising the government for not talking to them. In a video on Instagram, Pandey also criticised the “national media” for allegedly running fake news about the students, falsely accusing them of having connections with Pakistan, China, or terrorists. “These children were beaten with sticks, they were given wounds… They were beaten by police, and by many goondas as well… Why doesn’t the government talk to these children? These are the children of our country. Please talk to them once and listen to their problems,” he said.

Actor Huma Qureshi at Jantar Mantar protest site early Thursday. (X/@Cockroachisback) Actor Huma Qureshi at Jantar Mantar protest site early Thursday. (X/@Cockroachisback)

Stars rally behind protesting students

“…When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn’t a courtesy we extend. It’s an obligation we owe them.”

Kareena Kapoor

“…Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country’s tomorrow.”

Alia Bhatt

“We should have listened to when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died… A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers…”

Kamal Haasan

“Beautiful news from my fellow cockroach.

Hollywood star John Cusack while sharing an article by author Arundhati Roy, who criticised the Delhi Police for using excessive force on students during their ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

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During the reading of the Preamble at SC lawns. (Abhinav Saha) During the reading of the Preamble at SC lawns. (Abhinav Saha)

SC lawyers read Preamble

Lawyers came together on Thursday in the Supreme Court lawn during lunch break to read out the Preamble of the Constitution and recite the National Anthem as a part of ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ push tied to the CJP protest. Senior advocate Indira Jaising led the recitation alongside Supreme Court Bar association president Vikas Singh. The gathering was also attended by senior advocates S Muralidhar, Anand Grover, Vrindra Grover, Shadaan Farasat and Sanjay Ghose, among others. About a 100 lawyers turned up, carrying flags and copies of the Constitution. “It is the duty of the lawyers to stand before the Supreme Court and demand justice for them,” Jaising said.