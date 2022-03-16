Please do not file such frivolous petitions: HC on plea seeking probe against Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court Tuesday declined to entertain a petition seeking a “high-level enquiry” into the allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have links with banned organisations Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and other Khalistani separatist groups.

“Please do not file such frivolous petitions,” the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla told advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, who was representing the petitioner Jagdish Sharma.

Besides seeking an investigation against the AAP and Kejriwal, Sharma in the petition also sought suspension of the AAP’s membership from the Election Commission and a direction to bar it from contesting elections till the completion of the inquiry.

The petition made reference to the letter written by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in February to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard and statements made by former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.

However, the court observed, “If the establishment is sensitised. If they are aware of the situation, is there any reason for anyone to think that they would not act on it or they are not already acting on it? Where is the question of this court stepping in.”

The petition stated that the Union Home Minister had assured the erstwhile Punjab CM of a thorough investigation in the matter.

Following court’s refusal to entertain the petition, Kejriwal, in a tweet, wrote, “The people who called me a terrorist — first the public responded to them, today the court gave them the answer.”