Pleas challenge interim bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, HC issues notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice on two pleas seeking cancellation of interim bail granted to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, in connection with the murder of wrestler Sahil Dhankar, by a trial court on November 4.

A single judge bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has sought Delhi Police’s response on two pleas – one filed by the deceased’s father and another by a person – challenging the grant of interim bail by the trial court till November 12. The pleas are listed for hearing on Friday.

Kumar’s advocate RS Malik had sought interim bail before the trial court for three weeks on humanitarian grounds to facilitate the surgery and proper medical treatment of Sushil’s wife and for taking care of her after surgery.

On November 4, Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand had granted interim bail to Sushil, observing, “It is also not in denial that after surgery, the wife of the applicant/accused will not be in position to follow normal daily routine and will be dependent on others for a few days.”

“Therefore, keeping in view the medical condition of the wife of the applicant/accused and also considering the fact that there are two minor children, this Court is of the view that presence of the applicant/accused will be required,” the court said. Kumar was granted interim bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount.

Keeping in view the threat perception of the witnesses and considering the safety and security of the accused himself, the trial court had said at least two security personnel shall be present with him round the clock to keep vigil.

The pleas before the HC contended that the trial court did not appreciate the evidence on record, gravity of offence and threat perception to the witness in the case while granting interim bail to Kumar.

One of the pleas states that the trial court failed to appreciate that Kumar’s wife is the daughter of renowned wrestler Mahabali Satpal. The plea further argues that the trial court ignored the replies filed by the Investigating Officer, opposing the grant of interim bail.