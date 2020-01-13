Plea to retrieve JNU footage: HC notice to WhatsApp, Google, Apple, Delhi Police

JNU students demand the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor during a protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) JNU students demand the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor during a protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi High Court Monday issued notice to WhatsApp, Google, Apple and the Delhi Police in connection with a petition filed by three Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professors seeking to preserve and retrieve all CCTV footage in connection with the January 5 violence on campus.

The Delhi Police told the court it had already approached the JNU administration to hand over the footage.

Three professors, Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant, had moved court on January 10. In their petition, they sought direction to the companies to hand over all evidence to the court or investigating agencies.

Apart from the footage, the petitioners also sought relevant data of WhatsApp groups ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’, including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members.

A group of masked men and women entered the JNU campus on January 5 and attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods for around three hours. At least 34 people, including JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attacks.

More than a week since the violence, the Delhi Police has failed to make a single arrest.

