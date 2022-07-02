scorecardresearch
Plea to CJI seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur

The letter petition by Delhi resident and social activist Ajay Gautam referred to the remarks as reported by various media houses and said the “observation made by the court is unwanted, uncalled and without any merit and liable to (be) withdraw(n)”.

Nupur Sharma pulled up by Supreme Court for controversial Prophet remarksSuspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma (File)

WITH THE observations of a two-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala lambasting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on the Prophet during a TV show and holding her “responsible” for the violent incidents in the country on the issue, a letter petition sent to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Friday prayed that the remarks be declared “uncalled for” and be directed to be “withdrawn”.

It asked if the SC can make such statements “which affect the merit of the case as well as trial… without trial or appeal or any judgment or finding of any court”.

Gautam contended that “it has not been proved in any court of law the statement made by the Nupur Sharma is incorrect”.

He said that “telling the truth, which is documented and acknowledge(d) by cleric(s) and society is not a offence”, and wondered “how Nupur Sharma (can be) declared guilty by the court concerned without give chance of fair trial”.

The plea said the court’s “observation justified” the brutal killing of Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur and “gave clean chit to murderer” and amounted to “justifying their motive of murder”.

The plea wondered what was the need for the court to make such observations, which “goes in favour of murderers”.

Gautam pointed out that there are several instances of people speaking against Hindu deities and asked “shall Hindu adopt same line of action?”

The plea said Nupur Sharma had approached the court only for transfer of her cases and not for hearing on merits.

Gautam also referred to criticism of the SC’s remarks on social media and said it adversely affects the credibility of the institution. It urged the CJI to “declare the observations… uncalled for” and transfer all the cases to Delhi where there is a case registered against her.

