Delhi: Plea seeks release of Tablighi foreigners

A plea seeking release of 916 foreign nationals, who participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event and are held in institutional quarantine since March 30 despite testing negative for Covid-19, has been filed in the Delhi High Court. It is likely to be heard on Friday.

The petition, filed Thursday, by 20 of the 916 foreigners, including Mohammad Jamal, said that the continued detention violates the “very fabric of liberty”.

The petition, listed before Justice Navin Chawla on Friday, challenged a May 9 order of the Delhi government’s Department of Revenue which had directed for handing over of 567 foreign nationals, presently held in institutional quarantine but have tested negative, to the custody of Delhi Police as per directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The petition claimed the order is ultra vires to the right to equality before law and right to life and liberty.

“The reason for extreme urgency is that the…festival of Eid is coming in another two-three days. If the 916 foreign nationals, including the petitioners, are allowed to remain in alleged quarantine all confined and isolated, the same will result into an infringement of their fundamental rights,” the plea filed through advocate Ashima Mandla said.

It said FIRs were lodged by the Delhi Police in relation to the Markaz congregation against unknown persons.

