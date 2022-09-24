scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Plea seeks quashing of proceedings against Tahir Hussain

Issuing notice on the petition, the court granted the counsel for the respondents time to file their reply and directed the listing of the matter along with the other petitions on January 25, 2022.

Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Friday issued notice on a petition for quashing criminal proceedings against former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain for his alleged involvement in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

The matter was listed before Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, wherein the counsel for the petitioner, Rizwan, submitted that there are three similar petitions listed before the court on January 25, 2023, seeking relief for quashing criminal proceedings relating to alleged commission of offences, and the present matter can be taken up along with them.

The court issued notice on the petition, granting the counsel for the respondents time to file their reply, and directed the listing of the matter along with other petitions on January 25, 2023.

The petitioner has preferred a petition under CrPC section 482 (saving inherent powers of High Court) seeking quashing of criminal proceedings under FIR registered at Dayalpur Police Station under various provisions of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy, rioting and the Arms Act. The petitioner has sought that investigation carried out in Dayalpur Police station FIR be clubbed with FIR registered at the Crime Branch police station under various provisions of the IPC, the Arms Act, UAPA and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

On September 16, three similar petitions filed by Hussain were listed before Justice Mendiratta seeking quashing of three FIRs against him.

The court had observed that the stay application “shall be considered in the light of reply reflecting the factual position in the respective FIRs by the respondent/state. No directions for a stay of criminal proceedings are passed, at this stage”.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 01:12:22 am
SP, RLD walk out of Assembly

