scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Plea in HC seeks use of ‘Union Govt’ instead of ‘Central Govt’ in all orders

Stating that “Centre” and “Union” have been used interchangeably in common parlance, the plea argued that the word “Centre” signifies a centre of authority and gives a wrong impression that the state governments are subservient or subordinate to the Union government

The term “Union Government” has a unifying effect on the relationship between the Union and States and would go a long way in defying the “false impression” that there is a centralisation of power in the Union government, it said. (File)

A PETITION has been filed before Delhi High Court seeking that the government of India be directed to use “Union Government” or “Union” instead of “Central Government” or “Centre” in all orders, notifications, rules, executive actions and correspondences.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday asked the counsel representing the Centre to seek instructions and granted four weeks for it. The petition in particular challenges Section 3(8)(b) of General Clauses Act, which defines “central government”.

The public interest litigation was filed by 84-year-old Atmaram Saraogi, who said he is an activist, social innovator and business leader. He was represented by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan before the bench.

“The Constitution of India passed and adopted on 26.01.1950 contains clear division and separation of powers between the Union Government and the State Government. There is not a single reference of the term ‘Central Government’ or ‘Centre’ in the Constitution of India – the first references crept only in the amendments made from 2012 onwards,” the petition said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

Stating that “Centre” and “Union” have been used interchangeably in common parlance, it argued that the word “Centre” signifies a centre of authority and gives a wrong impression that the state governments are subservient or subordinate to the Union government. “Which was neither the intention of the framers of the Constitution nor envisaged in the Constitution itself, albeit expressly discarded after detailed debates by the Constitutional Committee itself,” the petition said.

The term “Union Government” has a unifying effect on the relationship between the Union and States and would go a long way in defying the “false impression” that there is a centralisation of power in the Union government, it said. “Under our Constitution, India is a ‘Union of States’, and there cannot be any conceptualisation of a ‘Central Government’ as existed under the British Raj. However, this archaic phraseology continues to be employed wholly contrary to our system of governance,” Saraogi contended.

More from Delhi

In August 2021, Saraogi had written to the Union government. In December 2021, he was told by the Ministry of Law and Justice that his representation was sent to the Department of Legal Affairs for appropriate action. However, the plea alleged, no action has been taken till date.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:44:58 pm
Next Story

UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’ or ‘India on Russia-Ukraine’ or ‘Arbitration’ for UPSC CSE

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

When PM Modi bade emotional farewell to a ‘true friend’

When PM Modi bade emotional farewell to a ‘true friend’

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement