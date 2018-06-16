Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Plea in Delhi High Court seeks to end ‘strike’ by IAS officers

The PIL comes against the backdrop of another plea in the HC filed Thursday, seeking that the sit-in by CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet at the L-G’s office be declared unconstitutional and illegal.

Published: June 16, 2018 5:06:29 am
A plea seeking directions to the L-G to ensure that the alleged “informal strike” by IAS officers is called off was moved in the Delhi High Court Friday. The petition was mentioned before a vacation bench of Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which listed the matter on June 18.

The PIL comes against the backdrop of another plea in the HC filed Thursday, seeking that the sit-in by CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet at the L-G’s office be declared unconstitutional and illegal. This matter, too, has been listed on June 18. Friday’s plea was filed by advocate Umesh Gupta, demanding “strict administrative action against IAS officers for violating the Central Civil Services/IAS rules of conduct”. ENS

