Plea in Delhi High Court seeks to end ‘strike’ by IAS officers

A plea seeking directions to the L-G to ensure that the alleged “informal strike” by IAS officers is called off was moved in the Delhi High Court Friday. The petition was mentioned before a vacation bench of Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which listed the matter on June 18.

The PIL comes against the backdrop of another plea in the HC filed Thursday, seeking that the sit-in by CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet at the L-G’s office be declared unconstitutional and illegal. This matter, too, has been listed on June 18. Friday’s plea was filed by advocate Umesh Gupta, demanding “strict administrative action against IAS officers for violating the Central Civil Services/IAS rules of conduct”. ENS

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App