Plea in Delhi High Court against mandatory reporting of POCSO cases to police

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the Centre’s response in a plea challenging various provisions of the POCSO Act requiring mandatory reporting to police or registration of FIR.

A division bench of Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Centre through the Ministry of Law and Justice allowing them to file their response in six weeks.

The public interest litigation plea moved by one Harsh Vibhore Singhal alleges that Section 19, 21 and 22 of POCSO Act deprive minors of their lawful agency and decisional capacities to make informed choices about their sexuality, sexual expression and competence to give informed consent, whether or not to report such cases against them. The plea states that the provisions therefore violate their right to life, liberty as well as privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Section 19 of the Act states that whoever has “apprehension” that an offence under POCSO is likely to be committed or if that person has knowledge that such an offence has been committed, he “shall” provide such information to the Special Juvenile Police Unit or the local police. The term any person also includes a child who may report an offence under the act. The provision also protects the person from any civil or criminal liability for giving such information “in good faith”.

Section 21 imposes punishment on any person except a child, who fails to report the commission of an offence under Section 19 with imprisonment which may extend to six months or with fine. Section 22 states that in cases of a “false complaint” or “false information” given by a child, no punishment shall be imposed.

“The provisions requires ‘by any person’ to mandatorily report suspicion or knowledge of sexual offences involving under 18 minors to the police u/s 19 prescribes imprisonment u/s 21 for failure to do so and provides a neat safety valve u/s 22 for false reporting or for giving false information if done in good faith!”, the plea states.

The plea contends that no police or court can force any minor having consensual sex to report the sexual activity and that mandatory reporting “discourages minors and grown up women” from seeking prenatal, reproductive and sexual healthcare. The plea states that POCSO Act has been enacted to protect minors from “rapacious sexual offences and sexual violence by predators, paedophiles and criminals” and does not aim to criminalise consensual sex.

Advertisement

“Even in sexual offences, survivors have agency to give informed consent for not reporting. With fast changing society norms, 16 to 18 year olds (and evenAbuja/ 14 and 15 year olds) are exploring their sexuality by bold physical experimentation,” the plea states.

The plea prays for a declaration that before any act of sexual conduct gets registered as FIR at any police station, express consent must be obtained as a condition precedent of the minor victim or consent through a guardian, if the victim is below 12 years of age.

It further seeks a direction to the Central to “harmonise conflicting and variant laws” relating to patient confidentiality and reporting requirements for sexual offences under different statutes i.e. Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and Code of Criminal Procedure.