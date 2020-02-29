Plea in Delhi HC seeks NIA probe into ‘anti-India’ CAA protests

The plea was filed by activist Ajay Gautam, who contended that anti-CAA protests have led to large-scale violence and destruction of public property. The plea was filed by activist Ajay Gautam, who contended that anti-CAA protests have led to large-scale violence and destruction of public property.

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the response of the Centre, Delhi government and the Delhi Police over a plea seeking an NIA probe to uncover the “anti-national” forces who are “funding and sponsoring” the “anti-India” protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and are “openly threatening to kill” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The plea was filed by activist Ajay Gautam, who contended that anti-CAA protests have led to large-scale violence and destruction of public property.

While raising anguish over the Delhi riots, Gautam goes on to submit, “…it is clear that what is going on Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur, Jafrabaad, Jheel Khureji , Inder Lok and other places of Delhi is not a normal protest and it is well plan conspiracy against the state , anti national powers are involved behind the protest, funding from illegal sources is coming to run these protest.”

The court has listed the case for hearing on April 13. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police on separate pleas seeking registration of FIRs against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, accusing them of making “hate speeches” in the run-up to the communal violence in Delhi.

The petition, filed by Lawyers Voice, a lawyers’ collective, sought the constitution of an SIT to look into the alleged hate speeches.

The bench also sought the government’s stand on a petition filed by Lawyers Voice, which urged the court that direction to be given to lodge FIRs against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi, and advocate Mehmood Pracha for alleged making hate speeches.

