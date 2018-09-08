Plea in Delhi HC on order to govt to review child abuse cases

Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 8, 2018 3:51:40 am

The Delhi High Court Friday agreed to hear a plea later this month, that seeks directions to the Delhi government to constitute a panel to review child sexual abuse cases where the accused have been acquitted, so as to file appeals.

Filed by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, it was listed before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao. It kept the matter for September 27, as it could not be heard Friday due to paucity of time. The plea was filed in a pending petition which highlighted the backlog of cases in the effective implementation of the POCSO Act.

