Plea for inquiry into ‘police excesses’ at Jamia, AMU: SC says approach High Courts

There have been allegations of police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia and AMU campuses while they were protesting against the Citizenship Act. There have been allegations of police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia and AMU campuses while they were protesting against the Citizenship Act.

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked petitioners who sought an inquiry into the alleged police excesses in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University to approach the High Courts concerned, which it said would pass appropriate orders.

A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant said the High Court could, after hearing all sides, appoint suitable committees comprising retired Judges of the HCs or the SC to look into the facts.

CJI Bobde said the SC “was not a trial court to examine the facts”.

The court also refused to pass an order restraining the police from arresting those who had indulged in violence.

“We are not allowing anyone to commit any offence,” the SC said, giving liberty to the HCs to pass orders in this regard too.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising said the court had appointed a fact-finding committee to inquire into the alleged killing of four men accused of the rape and murder of a veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, and wondered why the court could not pass similar orders in this matter too.

But the CJI said “there is no parallel” between the two incidents, and added that in the instant case, it was not possible to have one committee to look into all the facts in the various states.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said “no student has been arrested till now”. On allegations that one person had suffered bullet injuries, the SG said it may have happened because of holding tear gas shells fired by the police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App