Plea in Delhi HC seeks evacuation of 227 Indian, Afghan nationals of Indian origin

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking immediate evacuation of 227 Indian nationals and Afghan nationals of Indian origin from Afghanistan, saying that the Sikhs and Hindus are constantly facing threats to their lives and properties in the country. The plea is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Out of the total 227, four are stranded Indian citizens, eight are Afghan nationals of Indian origin who have already been granted e-visa by Indian authorities, and the rest are those Afghan nationals of Indian origin whose applications for grant of e-visa are either pending or do not have a valid passport.

“Unfortunately, till date, the Government of India and more particularly the respondents have not taken any steps to provide any assistance of any type whatsoever to them in the matter of their evacuation/repatriation from Afghanistan to India. The long ordeal and waiting for grant of e-visa and lack of evacuation of flights have taken a toll on both mental and physical well-being of these stranded persons,” the petitioner Parminder Pal Singh said in the petition filed through advocate Gurinder Pal Singh.

Parminder, a former spokesman and media advisor of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, has sought the issuance of e-visa to the stranded persons and steps for evacuation of all the 227 persons by way of a special flight or through any mode deemed fit and proper.