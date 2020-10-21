Plea claims riot probe flawed, Delhi HC seeks police response

CCTV footage showing Alam’s presence on February 24 at the medical shop and the medical report dated February 29 from Mandoli Jail showing evidence of beating do not find mention in the chargesheet, it alleges. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered the Delhi Police to respond to allegations made in a petition seeking a court-monitored reinvestigation in a Delhi riots case and a probe into actions of police officers posted at Dayalpur police station, including its SHO.

The petition filed by Shadab Alam, accused in a case of rioting registered in February, alleges that police have suppressed relevant evidence and the investigation conducted by it is deeply flawed and “patently mala fide”.

The petition also seeks transfer of investigation out of the Northeast district to another district or to an independent agency.

Justice Yogesh Khanna gave police two weeks to file a reply.

Advocate Taru Narula earlier submitted before the court that Alam, who works at a medical store, and his co-worker were picked up from their workplace on February 24 without any case and were kept in unlawful detention for four days. They and others were allegedly subjected to “inhumane treatment including regular beatings”.

The court was also told that a coordinate bench of the HC, while hearing Alam’s bail application in April, has observed that there was “undoubtedly a mystery surrounding the arrest…”

The petition states Alam’s employer and others have given statements to the DCP that he is not involved in any offence. It alleges the statements have not been included in the chargesheet.

CCTV footage showing Alam’s presence on February 24 at the medical shop and the medical report dated February 29 from Mandoli Jail showing evidence of beating do not find mention in the chargesheet, it alleges.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.