Plea claims airport felled 1,000 trees, NGT asks for check

The application claims full grown trees were removed from a stretch near T-3 by Delhi International Airport Limited. (File Photo)

Hearing an application alleging illegal felling of over 1,000 trees to build a new runway at the Delhi airport, the NGT principal bench Tuesday asked Delhi’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to verify the allegation and take remedial action, if required.

The application claims full grown trees were removed from a stretch near T-3 by Delhi International Airport Limited — a consortium led by the GMR group that operates the airport — without prior permission from the government or making provisions for replanting trees.

In the order, the bench led by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “In support of (applicant’s) submission, reliance has been placed on reply under RTI Act (provided by Delhi forest department) that no permission was taken for felling the trees.”

“While RTI proceedings cannot be taken as conclusive to presume there is no permission, instead of straightaway interfering with the project of public utility and at the same time ensuring compliance of rule of law, we direct PCCF Delhi to verify the factual position and take remedial action, in accordance with law, after due verification,” the bench said, disposing the plea.