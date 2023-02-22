Plea against RPWD Act: Delhi High Court praise for efforts of specially abled lawyer

The Delhi High Court Tuesday has sought the Centre’s stand on a plea which among other reliefs challenged the constitutionality of provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and appreciated the efforts undertaken by the counsel for the litigant, who is himself specially abled.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad were hearing advocate Rahul Bajaj who appeared for the litigant –a medical candidate, who had made a representation to the Centre for filling up seats reserved for people with disability even though they have less percentage of disability as the benchmark prescribed.

Bajaj said that he won’t press the prayer on constitutionality of the provision of the RPWD Act, he prayed that the representation made to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on this issue be decided in a time bound manner.

The representation made on January 5, asked the authority to consider re-evaluating the scheme for reservation in higher educational institutions with respect to injustice meted out to candidates with permanent disabilities less than 40% who are passed over for unfilled vacancies in favour of unreserved candidates without any disabilities.