Plea against odd-even dismissed

The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed a PIL challenging the Delhi government’s proposed odd-even road rationing scheme, to be enforced from November 4-15 in the capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the PIL after the counsel for the Delhi government said it has not yet come up with an official notification on the scheme.

The bench also noted that the petitioner, former BJP MLA N K Garg, had not made any representation to the government. In his plea filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, the petitioner claimed the scheme was “arbitrary”, as polluting vehicles, like two-wheelers, were exempt while CNG vehicles were not.

Garg contended that the exempted two-wheelers sold in India are of BS-II norms, while four-wheelers comply with BS-IV norms. “The discriminatory approach of the Delhi government to include CNG within the restrictive direction, despite CNG causing vehicles less pollution, completely violates the basic principle of equality.

“The government’s action is biased and directed towards achieving populist goals for the purpose of the upcoming polls…,” the plea claimed.