Plea against AAP sit-in protest at L-G Baijal’s office: Delhi High Court refuses urgent hearing

The Delhi High Court Thursday turned down an urgent hearing to stop the sit-in protest at the Lieutenant Governor’s office by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues. “What is the urgency? It is not urgent,” said a vacation bench of Justice C Hari Shankar on a PIL seeking to declare the sit-in unconstitutional and illegal, as it has brought the Delhi government machinery to a standstill.

The PIL, filed by Delhi-based lawyer Hari Nath Ram through advocates Shashank Deo Sudhi and Shashi Bhushan, said that taxpayers’ money was being wasted for a constitutional bargain by the CM from the L-G. While agreeing to the lawyer’s contention that the CM was allegedly not discharging his obligations and responsibilities, and that there is a “constitutional crisis”, the judge said that the issue will be heard by the appropriate bench on June 18.

Initially, the lawyer mentioned the plea for urgent listing before the Registrar, who said, “there is no ground for urgency to list the matter before the court in vacation”. The advocates then approached Justice Shankar.

The PIL sought framing of comprehensive guidelines to ensure legislators do not indulge in unconstitutional acts. “Politicians are required to be upholders of the Constitution… not breakers of constitutional law. The instant circumstances are the illustration of chaotic administrative paralysis which urgently requires to be streamlined,” read the plea.

The sit-in at the L-G office entered its fourth day on Thursday. Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been camping at Raj Niwas since the evening of June 11. Kejriwal said he and his colleagues would not leave Baijal’s office until their demands are met — including directions to IAS officers to end their “strike”; action against officers who have been on strike; and approval to the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration to the poor.

