Playschool in Noida to be turned into quarantine centre

In view of the rising Covid cases, the Noida administration has ordered a playschool to be converted into a quarantine centre. According to an order by the administration, Manthan Play School will function as a quarantine centre till June 30th. The playschool is adjacent to Mahagun Moderne, a residential society in sector-78.

On Tuesday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 1,229 cases and 12 deaths. Presently, the district has the third-highest active cases across the state.

The decision to turn buildings into quarantine centres inside residential complexes have been taken as per the District Magistrate authority granted under the Epidemic Act. Apart from the playschool, the first floor of the clubhouse inside the housing society has also been turned into a multi-bed quarantine facility. The housing society has seen more than 300 Covid cases.

The medical department will be appointing a doctor at the centre for supervision. The administration claimed that residents of the housing society will be able to avail the 50-bed facility as and when required. The centre will also have oxygen beds, said locals.

As part of Covid management, several housing complexes and RWAs have been taking relief measures in coordination with administration. Noida Authority recently launched an oxygen refilling scheme in which RWAs could provide empty cans to be refilled by officials. Many other societies have opened up isolation wards and facilities within the premises.