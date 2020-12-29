Plastic-free push at market in Gurgaon

Gurgaon’s Sector 23 market is likely to soon become the city’s first “polythene-free market”, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) making efforts in recent weeks to sensitise and encourage shopkeepers in the area to replace polythene bags with cloth ones.

Officials from the MCG said that they expect to declare the market a “polythene-free market” within 15 days. Officials said the market has around 150 shops, including restaurants, daily needs shops, and jewellery stores, and sees over 30 kg of polythene being used per day.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dheeraj Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission, MCG, said they are sensitising shopkeepers and placing boards outside their establishments appealing to people to avoid using polythene. He added that they are encouraging shopkeepers to purchase cloth bags from the MCG’s ‘Cloth Bag Bank’.

“We are making every effort to make this a success,” said Brahma Yadav, head of the Sector 23 market association.