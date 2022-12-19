Plants, designer lights stolen from revamped roads in Delhi, PWD to hire guards to keep watch

Following incidents of theft and encroachment on its revamped roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to hire a special agency to man each stretch and ensure decorative lights, plants and other expensive items are not stolen.

Explaining the need for security, a senior PWD official said, “Under the streetscaping project, the department has installed costly plants, artefacts, decorative pillars, lanterns and streets lights and furniture for beautification. Theft and encroachment, however, are a big issue – more than 60 costly poles and designer lights were stolen during installation… even people travelling in luxury cars plunder costly plants installed on the sidewalks. To prevent petty theft, encroachment as well as for upkeep and maintenance of the area, the streetscaping division has decided to hire a special agency for providing round-the-clock security.”

Fourteen stretches, including Lodhi Road, Moti Bagh, Pitampura, Aurobindo Marg etc, were revamped under the Chief Minister’s ambitious streetscaping, redevelopment and beautification project, under which the government proposed to develop about 500 km of the city roads along the lines of European standards.

As of now, the PWD has hired and deployed an agency at Road 49 Pitampura, Moti Bagh-Naraina flyover and Road 59 Wazirabad. The department has further floated tenders for the Ashram-Moolchand stretch.

“The agency provides round-the-clock security guards, without guns, for watch and ward of government premises and its belongings. They will be deployed in 8-hour shifts and provided torches, lathis and uniforms,” said an official, adding that a supervisor will monitor the guards in each shift.

The guards will be tasked with protecting paraphernalia like statues, pumps, fountains, decorative benches, plants, greenery from vandalism and theft, said the official.

Besides, the agency will also maintain cycle tracks, footpaths, granite on walls, common area of FOBs or any other structure on the stretch by cleaning, mopping, scrubbing, washing, buffing with jet pressure machine etc.

Officials said for the Ashram stretch, they are also planning to hire 16 labourers and gardeners. “For other stretches too, there are guards, gardeners, beldars, labourers and sanitation staff to ensure security, upkeep and maintenance.”

“For routine upkeep of green area along footpath and central verge, the PWD has decided to deploy one supervisor, head gardener, wiremen, mason etc,” said an official. Further, a water tanker with 5,000-litre capacity and a utility van will be deployed to pick up garbage, said officials.