Plans to make Hauz Khas, ITO, Lajpat Nagar and DU campuses more walkable approved

Walkability plans, which are aimed at improving infrastructure that will make it easier for pedestrians to go around the city’s prominent business and educational hubs on foot, have been approved.

The Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre approved plans for INA Market and metro station, ITO Junction, Hauz Khas, IIT Delhi, Delhi University (North and South Campus), Kamla Nagar and Lajpat Nagar.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi LG Anil Baijal, and the vice chairperson of DDA and other senior officials of stakeholder departments were also present.

These areas would be taken up in the first phase, said a senior DDA official.

“500 metres area of the busy stretch will be developed, the design will be completed in the next six months and then the concerned agencies can start implementation,” she said.

The walkability plan says that there should be a provision for pelican crossings near schools and other intersections that cater to children and the elderly. The policy also stresses on providing street furniture, signage giving information on directions and locations of public utilities.

The plan also talks of making Delhi accessible for pedestrians by removal of encroachments, installation of street furniture, vending zones, tree plantations and signage.

A detailed drawing will be prepared and executed by the concerned road owning agencies like PWD, local governing bodies in coordination with DMRC, he said.

The need was felt to develop a walkability plan, as pedestrian safety in the city has become a serious problem and people could be seen jaywalking at several busy stretches of Delhi. In 2019, nearly 46% of the total 1,463 road accident deaths in Delhi were that of pedestrians, according to Delhi traffic police data.