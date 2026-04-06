Planning to buy a plot near Noida Airport? YEIDA opens 973 residential plots for lottery — check price and eligibility

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Days after the inauguration of the Noida International Airport (NIA) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 973 residential plots in the vicinity of the airport have been opened for booking.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is offering plots in its possession in Sectors 15C and 18 to the east of the Yamuna Expressway, and Sector 24A to its west.
The plots, lying to the north of the NIA, are approved by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA).
Plot sizes, cost, and how to apply
They are available in sizes of 162, 183, 184, 200, 223, and 290 square metres (1,744, 1,970, 1,981, 2,153, 2,400, and 3,122 sq ft respectively), and priced at Rs 36,260 per square metre – that is, between Rs 59 lakh and Rs 1.05 crore.
According to Authority officials, a 5% premium will apply to park-facing and green-belt locations, and to corner plots.
Registrations are now open on the YEIDA website, and applications can now be submitted online until May 6. Allotments will be by lottery, and the draw is scheduled for June 18. Separate draws will be held for each category (below).
Reservation of plots
A total 17.5% of the plots have been reserved for farmers whose land has been acquired or purchased for the planned development in YEIDA or for the NIA in Jewar, and another 5% is reserved for functional industrial units allotted by the Authority.
Some plots have been reserved for applicants in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. There is a horizontal reservation of 5% of total plots for persons with disabilities (PwD), and 1% of this category is reserved for visually impaired applicants.
Payment rules, period of lease and construction
All payments are to be made online on the YEIDA website. Applications cost Rs 600.
According to the Authority, selected allottees must make 100% of the total premium within 40 days of the date of issue of the allotment letter. “In extraordinary circumstances, the time could be extended by the CEO or any other authorised officer, for a maximum period of 30 days,” officials said.
The allotted plots will be given on lease for a period of 90 years from the date of the lease deed.
The allottee, after executing the construction as per the YEIDA building regulations, will have to obtain an occupancy certificate form the Authority within three years.
The allotted land will have to be used strictly for residential purposes, and carrying out any commercial activity such as a school, creche, office, or clinic, is prohibited.
Eligibility requirements
Any one who haS attained the age of 18 years on the date of issue of the scheme can apply. The scheme is open to all Indian citizens who are not prohibited by the Government of India or the UP government under any rule to purchase immovable property in the state.
Candidates can apply for only one plot for any category.
Only those farmers are eligible to apply in the farmers’ category whose land has been taken by YEIDA, and who have received compensation before the closing date of the scheme.
In the category of the industries, only a company that has been allotted by the Yamuna Authority is eligible to apply.
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