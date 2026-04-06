Planning to buy a plot near Noida Airport? YEIDA opens 973 residential plots for lottery — check price and eligibility

The plots, lying to the north of the NIA, are approved by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA). (File image)

Days after the inauguration of the Noida International Airport (NIA) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 973 residential plots in the vicinity of the airport have been opened for booking.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is offering plots in its possession in Sectors 15C and 18 to the east of the Yamuna Expressway, and Sector 24A to its west.

The plots, lying to the north of the NIA, are approved by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA).

Plot sizes, cost, and how to apply

They are available in sizes of 162, 183, 184, 200, 223, and 290 square metres (1,744, 1,970, 1,981, 2,153, 2,400, and 3,122 sq ft respectively), and priced at Rs 36,260 per square metre – that is, between Rs 59 lakh and Rs 1.05 crore.