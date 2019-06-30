Delhi: Plan to make Connaught Place walking friendly to be tested today

Vehicular movement to Connaught Place will be restricted Sunday, as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to execute its pedestrianisation plan in the shopping hub.

Following opposition from market associations, the NDMC has tweaked its earlier plan to make the inner circle completely car-free to focus on pedestrianising the blocks, and has given car users access to all parking lots in the inner and outer circles of the hub, a senior official said.

“In the new plan, cars can only access the parking lots. The inner circle will be barricaded to cordon off the public area with the car parking line,” the official said.

The restricted movement on Sunday will be between 9 am and 9 pm. Based on the feedback, the NDMC will decide the future of the plan, he said.

On Saturday, traders in CP staged a protest as NDMC conducted a mock drill of the pedestrianisation plan, miffed with the council for allegedly not keeping them in confidence about it.

Fearing it would affect business, traders had earlier objected to the plan, to make the inner circle completely car-free, following which the NDMC had tweaked it.