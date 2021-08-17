Plan to buy electrical sweeping machines to improve sanitation in South Delhi

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) plans to purchase electrical mechanical sweeping machines to clear road dust and improve sanitation services in the city.

A senior official of South MCD said a proposal to purchase four electrical mechanical sweepers has been cleared by the standing committee Tuesday.

Currently, only diesel-run sweeping machines are used by the civic body. The switch from diesel has been made to pave way for environment-friendly alternatives to mitigate dust, the proposal states.

SDMC, claiming to be the first civic body in the country to purchase the machines, plans to procure them before winter as air pollution peaks around that time in Delhi and dust-mitigating measures have to be put in place across the national capital.

“The machines are compact and smaller in size than the diesel-run sweepers and hence are ideal to be used on roads that are less than 60 feet. The machines are 1.5 cubic metres in size as compared to diesel-run sweepers which measure around 4.5 to 6 cubic metres,” an SDMC official said.

“This is a new technology, only a few companies are making these prototypes. It will take around three months from the final approval to procure the machines,” he added.

The proposal will now be placed in the corporation for final approval.

It will be purchased at an estimated cost of Rs 4,72,50,000 under the Urban Development Fund (granted by Centre). However, the cost of operation and maintenance is Rs 10,00,26,280 for five years and will be borne by the corporation.