Noida: Plan on demolition of two Supertech towers presented

One of the two agencies, whose name was finalised by Supertech builders for the demolition of the two towers in Noida following Supreme Court orders, presented its plan to the Noida Authority on Thursday.

The SC, on August 30, had ruled that the demolition of the structure had to be completed within three months. That deadline has passed. One of the companies, Edifice Engineering, finalised by Supertech, gave its presentation regarding their plan of bringing down the towers of Emerald Court, located in Noida Sector 93A.

“We are exploring demolition from the South-east direction, which has ample space. We will have to give it a particular direction. Explosives will be used and we have an expert agency for the blast plan. If we are picked, we will carry an engineering audit,” said Utkarsh Mehta, Partner Edifice Engineering.

In the Supertech case, the technique of ‘implosion’ is likely to be used in which the structure will collapse unto itself with the debris collecting in open space. During the presentation, videos of similar detonations were shown to explain the process.

As per the plan, a South Africa based company called Jet Demolition will provide expertise on the demolition, including information on the number of explosives required and placement. The same company was responsible for the Bank of Lisbon demolition, hailed as one of the biggest projects with nearly 900 kg of explosives, officials said. “We are very happy with the presentation. There seems to be proper expertise about the demolition. We hope the process is streamlined since the demolition deadline has already passed,” said UBS Teotia, RWA President.

Two weeks ago, the Noida Authority had filed a status report in Supreme Court on the demolition of the Supertech twin towers, even as the deadline to act on the apex court’s orders lapsed. Supertech stated in response that they had finalised two companies and the onus will be on the Authority to select the agency.