Plan in the works to separate Delhi’s city and interstate traffic

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct three-lane ramps on both sides of Mukarba Chowk flyover to separate city and interstate traffic and reduce congestion.

According to senior PWD officials, Mukarba Chowk is a major junction on the Outer Ring Road as it is surrounded by several national highways – Delhi-Jammu, Delhi Kanyakumari, NH-1 Bypass, GT Karnal Road, Delhi-Multan Road – and is a main entry point into the city from the Singhu border. As a result, several heavy vehicles ply on the route.

“The stretch also sees vehicle movement between West and Central Delhi and congestion even during non-peak hours. To address this, the department is planning to construct elevated ramps and new loops alongside the flyover which will cross NH-44 and facilitate smooth connectivity to GT Karnal Road and other parts of Haryana,” said an official.

“We will not touch the existing flyover; the ramps will be constructed alongside it to facilitate seamless signal-free connectivity. The project will start once we get approval from the Unified Traffic and Transportation (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC),” added the official.

A survey of nine locations along the junction was conducted in January to ascertain the number of connecting points and traffic volume. “The purpose is to divert interstate traffic away from the city, which will take the load off the junction and reduce congestion,” said the official, adding that this will help reduce travel time, fuel consumption and carbon emission.

Experts said the plan should be holistic. “Mukarba Chowk is a major junction and sees mixed traffic movement — regional and local — creating congestion. While implementing the project, the department should do it in a segregated manner. The ramps should also provide access to local traffic. The area is also among the top 10 blackspots (prone to accidents) in Delhi. So, the PWD should come up with a holistic plan, keeping in mind the pedestrians… Unorganised bus stops should also be shifted or converted into a transport interchange for the safety of pedestrians and bus users,” said Sewa Ram, senior professor at School of Planning and Architecture (SPA).