Plagiarism row: JNU professor asks court to dismiss case

A JNU professor claimed in the Delhi High Court Friday that a petition — alleging that he plagiarised works of several authors in his PhD thesis and in a book on Iranian politics — is “not maintainable” and deserves to be “dismissed with exemplary costs”.

Associate professor S K Ishtiaque Ahmed, against whom the allegations were made, said: “The questions with regard to the degree he received on the basis of a plagiarised thesis is a dispute question of fact and the same is not maintainable before this court, and the present writ petition should be dismissed on this ground alone”.

Ahmed, in his affidavit filed in pursuant to the court’s direction, said the petitioner is trying to “malign” him.

The PIL by Nadeem Akhtar, a PhD research scholar in the same department of JNU, said that despite the instances of plagiarism being brought to the attention of the varsity, no action was taken and the person concerned was promoted from assistant professor to his current position of associate professor.

