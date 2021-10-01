Places of worship in Delhi permitted to reopen for visitors and devotees on Friday

Places of worship were allowed to reopen for visitors and devotees on Friday, but with a set of guidelines in place.

As the festival season approaches, the government received several representations from places of worship to lift restrictions for devotees. These places have been shut since April this year, but the orders were not very strictly implemented as devotees were seen visiting in several instances.

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority orders, large gatherings have been prohibited. Administrators of these sites have also been asked to avoid common prayer mats and made the use of face masks mandatory. “No physical offerings like prasad distribution or sprinkling of holy water etc to be allowed inside the religious place,” it stated. Community kitchens, langars, “ann-daan” at religious places should follow physical distancing norms for preparation and distribution of food. Recorded devotional songs should be played and choirs Air conditioning and ventilation at religious places should follow guidelines of the CPWD that lay down temperature settings in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity of 40-70 per cent and intake of fresh air.