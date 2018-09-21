Placement agency bill to be tabled in two weeks: Govt to Delhi HC

In 2014, the government had told the High Court that it had issued an order for compulsory registration of private placement agencies providing domestic workers. (File) In 2014, the government had told the High Court that it had issued an order for compulsory registration of private placement agencies providing domestic workers. (File)

The Delhi government Thursday told the Delhi High Court that they will table the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill before the cabinet in the next two weeks to regulate placement agencies that supply domestic workers. The information was shared with Justice Siddharth Mridul, who has sought to know the reason behind the delay in the regularisation of placement agencies.

“The draft bill shall be placed before the cabinet within two weeks and thereafter shall be placed before the Delhi Legislative Assembly after completing all procedural formalities,” Delhi government’s standing counsel Ramesh Singh said in a status report.

The report further stated that the department concerned has got the approval from the Minister of Labour for placing the bill before the cabinet, adding that the bill that “proposes domestic workers rehabilitation and welfare society for the purpose of rehabilitation and compensation to domestic workers, and special labour court for adjudication of complaints relating to disputes regarding payment wages”.

The court asked for a compliance report with regard to its September 2014 order, by which it had directed the government to register private placement agencies in the capital.

After it was alleged by the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan through senior advocate H S Phoolka that non-implementation of the court’s directions and the government’s executive order “was fuelling a business that thrives on human trafficking by unregulated placement agencies across the capital”, the court had observed that the issue needed to be taken seriously.

The NGO’s plea had stated that the capital had become a hub of trafficking — both as a transit and destination point — in the last few years.

In 2014, the government had told the High Court that it had issued an order for compulsory registration of private placement agencies providing domestic workers, while making it clear that all unregistered firms will have to shut down after October 25, 2014. “But even after the order, nothing has been done,” the plea had said.

