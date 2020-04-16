Pizza man who tested COVID-19 positive in Delhi also delivered food for us: Zomato

The restaurant where the man was employed and which has several outlets in the city, also issued a statement. The restaurant where the man was employed and which has several outlets in the city, also issued a statement.

The pizza delivery employee, who tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi, had also delivered food for Zomato, a statement issued by the popular food delivery app stated Thursday.

According to the south Delhi district administration, the man tested positive on April 14. He developed symptoms such as fatigue and cough in March, but since he did not have any history of international travel or known contact with someone else who had tested positive, he continued working. The 72 houses he delivered food to have been identified and residents put under quarantine. At least 17 people working with him have also been quarantined, officials said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also confirmed that the man tested positive and that those who came in contact with him have been quarantined.

In the statement, Zomato said: “We have been made aware today that a restaurant’s employee, who has recently tested positive for COVID-19, had delivered food in the past to a few customers in the Malviya Nagar area in Delhi. All these customers have already been contacted by the government authorities. Some of these orders delivered by the restaurant staff were placed on Zomato. We are not sure whether the rider was infected at the time of delivery. This restaurant has instructed their riders to wear masks and follow strict hygiene to keep customers safe from any unintended mishap.”

Zomato added that his co-workers have tested negative.

“As a precaution, the restaurant where this rider worked has suspended operations. At Zomato’s end, we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that our customers, our delivery partners and our restaurant partners are safe. COVID-19 could happen to anyone – and it is near impossible for all of us to completely isolate ourselves, especially when we need outside support for essentials such as food,” Zomato said.

“Our riders risk their health while providing essential services like cooked food delivery and grocery delivery… We also believe that none of our riders should and would knowingly keep working if they know they are infected. We check body temperatures of tens of thousands of our riders everyday to make sure that this essential service runs as safely as possible,” it said.

The restaurant where the man was employed and which has several outlets in the city, also issued a statement.

It said that the restaurants have been following best practices and following safety measures.

“There are temperature checks each day, company provided masks and gloves, education in identifying symptoms, and on self isolation, strict protocols for sanitisation and zero contact delivery. After all precautions and vigilance… a delivery partner of our Malviya Nagar kitchen had tested positive yesterday. We have shared all required information with authorities and they have reached out to all customers who had come in indirect contact with the affected person. The delivery partner has been keeping well and getting required medical attention. All his co-workers have been quarantined and we have shut down the Malviya Nagar kitchen for the next 14 days,’ the restaurant said in a statement.

The company said they are providing help to the man. “We stand by him and are doing everything to support him,” it said, adding that all staff will continue to be paid their salaries.

