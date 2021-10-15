Delhi: 3 doctors assaulted by patient’s kin after baby dies during C-section

Three doctors at a Pitampura hospital were allegedly harassed and assaulted by family members of a pregnant woman after her baby died during an emergency C-section on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place at Kuber Hospital and Urology Centre in Northwest Delhi when the assailants had come to visit the woman. A case has been registered against 4-5 family members based on a complaint by one of the doctors. They were detained briefly before being released, said police.

CCTV footage and videos of the incident posted on social media by doctors show a group of men and women hurling abuses at a doctor. The doctor is seen walking near a room when the family waylays and manhandles him. Later, they are seen fighting and pushing each other. Doctors alleged the family also slapped another doctor and manhandled a female doctor.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “We received a PCR call about the death of a newborn baby due to alleged medical negligence. At the hospital, we found that a woman was admitted on Tuesday. She was over eight months pregnant and needed an emergency C-section.” Senior officers said as the woman had some health complications, doctors performed a C-section, but the baby died. “The family had a heated argument and fought with doctors. They also tried to damage the hospital,” said DCP Rangnani.

Meanwhile, the body was shifted to BSA hospital for an autopsy. The injured doctors were taken to the same hospital and a medico-legal case was made.

Based on the complaint and MLC, a case was registered against the family members under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (grievous hurt) and Section 4 of the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008.