Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Piped gas supply affected in Greater Noida residential societies, IGL issues helpline numbers

Gas supply to several societies around Gaur City 1 & 2 such as Avenue GC 14, GC 6, GC 7, Fusion Homes, La Residentia, Nirala Estate and Stellar Jeevan was hit.

Residents in Amatra Homes, Raksha Adela, French Appt, Lotus Villa, Casa Royals, Aarcity Regency Park, Aastha Greens, Ace Aspire, Ace City and Aishwaryam Apartments were also affected. (File)

Piped gas supply to several residential societies in Greater Noida was affected on Wednesday due to “technical issues”. While Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) later said that the gas supply had been restored, residents complained of still facing problems and raised concerns on social media, prompting IGL to issue helpline numbers.

“Dear Customers, Due to some technical issues, gas supply at some residential societies in Gaur City area is affected. Our team is working at the site for resumption of gas supply at the earliest. We regret inconveniences caused due to this,” Indraprastha Gas Limited said in a tweet.

Ashoka Greens, AIG Royale, Cherry County, Eros Sampoornam, SKA Green Mansion, Victory One, VVIP Homes GC 3K GH3, Flora Height, Mahagun Mywood and Avenue GC4 also faced gas supply problems.

“Dear Customers, gas supply has already been restored at several societies around Gaur City 1 & 2. However, if the gas supply is still affected at your respective homes, kindly contact our control room numbers (KP5- 8448588560 & Kasna- 8448588559 & 8448588558),” IGL said in another tweet.

Indraprastha Gas Limited also announced a helpline number – 18001025109 – to assist the residents.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 12:28 IST
