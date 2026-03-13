Don’t have the Pink Saheli card yet? Don’t panic, women can still travel free on buses, says DTC

Launched on March 2, these cards restrict free travel in DTC and cluster buses to women and transgender residents of the Capital.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Friday clarified that women residents can continue to travel free in its buses using the existing pink paper ticket system until they obtain the new Pink Saheli Smart Card.

It also urged women not to panic or rush to collect the cards, assuring that the distribution process will continue gradually across the city.

“The Government of NCT of Delhi, through DTC, has launched the Pink Saheli Smart Card (National Common Mobility Card) for women residents of Delhi to enable free travel in DTC buses in a more transparent and digital manner. This initiative is part of the national vision of ‘One Nation, One Card’, promoting seamless and interoperable mobility across public transport systems,” officials said.