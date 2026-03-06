Pink Ring and Magenta Extension: Here’s the full list of stations that the two new corridors of Delhi Metro will serve

Two new Delhi Metro corridors – Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur on the Pink Line and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park on the Magenta Line – are set to be inaugurated on March 8, completing India’s first Metro “ring corridor” and expanding connectivity across several parts of North and Northeast Delhi.
According to the Delhi government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new sections as part of the Delhi Metro’s expansion program. He will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors of Phase 5-A of the Metro.
With the inauguration of the 12-km-long corridor from Majlis Park in Northwest Delhi’s Model Town to Maujpur-Babarpur in East Delhi’s Shahadra, the national capital will see the closing of the loop of the 72-km Pink Line.
This will make Delhi home to the country’s first fully operational “Ring Metro”, which travels along the entire length of Delhi’s inner Ring Road.
Stations on this corridor include Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar, which are all elevated.
These stations will provide Metro access to several dense residential areas along the Yamuna’s banks, including Burari, Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar. All these areas currently rely largely on road transport.
The Metro will also provide direct connectivity from the rural and largely underserved areas of North and Northwest Delhi to Delhi’s Northeastern and Eastern neighbourhoods.
The corridor also includes a new bridge across the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct that carries both a Metro line and a road flyover. This is the fifth Metro bridge across the river in Delhi.
The second corridor to be inaugurated, Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, is an almost 10-km extension of the Magenta Line, which currently connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Krishna Park Extension near Janakpuri and Tilak Nagar in West Delhi.
The new section will include seven elevated stations at Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa, Deepali Chowk, and Majlis Park.
This section will provide areas in the rural outskirts of West Delhi like Bhalswa, Haiderpur, and Mongolpuri connectivity to Northwest Delhi, as well as to South Delhi and Noida.
The remaining section of the Magenta Line, from Majlis Park to RK Ashram Marg in Central Delhi, is scheduled to open in phases by the end of 2026.
A section of this corridor reaches a height of about 28.36 metres, making it one of the highest elevated stretches in the Delhi Metro network.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More