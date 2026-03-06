Pink Ring and Magenta Extension: Here’s the full list of stations that the two new corridors of Delhi Metro will serve

The corridor also includes a new bridge across the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct that carries both a Metro line and a road flyover. (file)

Two new Delhi Metro corridors – Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur on the Pink Line and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park on the Magenta Line – are set to be inaugurated on March 8, completing India’s first Metro “ring corridor” and expanding connectivity across several parts of North and Northeast Delhi.

According to the Delhi government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new sections as part of the Delhi Metro’s expansion program. He will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors of Phase 5-A of the Metro.

The Pink Line Ring

With the inauguration of the 12-km-long corridor from Majlis Park in Northwest Delhi’s Model Town to Maujpur-Babarpur in East Delhi’s Shahadra, the national capital will see the closing of the loop of the 72-km Pink Line.