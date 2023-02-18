Pink’ bus tickets in Delhi cross 100-crore mark

Hundred crore pink tickets were sold till January this year since the free bus rides for women scheme was launched three years ago. The Delhi government has spent Rs 1,000 crore on this scheme over the last three years, said officials.

The pink ticket scheme was one of the poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and was launched in October 2019, a few months before the 2020 Assembly elections.

Delhi was the first state in India to initiate free travel for women on a large scale. After making bus travel free for women, the AAP government also urged the Centre to make Metro rides free.

According to data shared by the transport department, the combined DTC and DIMTS average daily ridership was 36 lakh, hitting as high as 40 lakh daily in a few months.

“In 2022, free travel for women by pink tickets contributed to nearly 32% of the total number of passengers travelling in a month,” shows the data.

Across these years, since the beginning of free travel for women in October 2019, the pink ticket ridership has grown from 25% in 2020-21 and 28% in 2021-22 to nearly 33% in 2022-23 so far, said the officials.

“If the ridership of Delhi buses (DTC and DIMTS combined) is to be seen, it is slowly inching back towards the pre-pandemic figures. In 2019-20, Delhi buses had ridership of more than 160 crore. Due to Covid, in the years 2020 and 2021, it dropped to 71 crore in 2020-21, slightly recovering to 93 crore in 2021-22. Since April 2022, it has reached nearly 125 crore, almost 75% of the pre-Covid numbers,” said the transport department in a statement.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The rising number of women passengers over the years shows the impact it has created and how they have benefited through the scheme. The Delhi government has spent 1,000 crore on the pink passes over these years.”