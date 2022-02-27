‘Pink Booth’ inaugurated for women at DU college

President of the Police Family Welfare Society, Anu Asthana, inaugurated a pink booth at Mata Sundari College for women Saturday. She virtually inaugurated seven more pink booths, and said this is a novel and unique initiative for grievance redressal of women. She said she envisioned a society where women are equal to men.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the concept of pink booths started in the Central district for facilitation of women complainants and to ensure women police presence in high footfall areas.

On Friday, the cultural programme, Prashakti, which aims at increasing visibility of women police on streets, was organised by the central district police. Anu Asthana later presented mementoes to performers, representatives of NGOs and principal of the college, who participated in Delhi Police Week and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.