Pinjra Tod founder held under UAPA

Narwal and Kalita were arrested on May 24 in connection with their alleged role in the February anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest. (Representational Image) Narwal and Kalita were arrested on May 24 in connection with their alleged role in the February anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police Special Cell Friday arrested Pinjra Tod founder Natasha Narwal (32) under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in connection with the riots in Northeast Delhi.

On Thursday, the Delhi court had sent two members of the women’s student organisation, Narwal and Devangana Kalita (30), to judicial custody until June 11.

In his order, Duty Magistrate Kapil Kumar wrote, “Investigation is pending. Grounds of arrest have been examined. There were sufficient grounds for arrest of the accused persons. Keeping in view the nature of these allegations, accused persons are remanded to judicial custody.”

